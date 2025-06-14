eBay’s (EBAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $72.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Daiwa America upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,698,690.18. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,872,193 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 312,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

