CX Institutional Acquires 822 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

