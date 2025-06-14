Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349,382 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 89,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 343,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $7.13 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.