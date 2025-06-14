Matauro LLC Sells 104 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Matauro LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Matauro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Matauro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

