Goldstone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $356.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

