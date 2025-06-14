Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 869 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.06 and a 200-day moving average of $286.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

