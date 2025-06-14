Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

