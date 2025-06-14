Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 10.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $58,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $173.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.69. The company has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

