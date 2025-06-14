Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,838 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

