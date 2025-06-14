The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,049,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,964,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

