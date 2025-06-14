iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Matauro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

