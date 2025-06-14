Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.22. The company has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

