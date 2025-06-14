Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

