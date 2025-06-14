Pullen Investment Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pullen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $316.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average of $274.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $212.12 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.