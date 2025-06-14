Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Acquires Shares of 6,243 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

