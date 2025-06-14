Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,311,236.70. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

