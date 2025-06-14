Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 6,038 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

