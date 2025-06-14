Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $999.25. The firm has a market cap of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

