Mizuho Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $530.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $575.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.72. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $76,712,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

