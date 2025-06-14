ICF International’s (ICFI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $102.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.51. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.28 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. ICF International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,437.60. This trade represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,698.94. This trade represents a 19.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ICF International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.