Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,450.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Hubbell worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 58.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 58.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 360.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Hubbell by 19.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $382.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.61.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.