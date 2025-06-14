Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,814.45. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,039.74. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,067 shares of company stock worth $25,832,688 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

