Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.43 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493,962 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Radian Group worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Radian Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 78,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,479.92. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This trade represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,378 shares of company stock worth $2,224,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.5%

Radian Group stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.