Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $170.80 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

