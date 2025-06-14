Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,058,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after buying an additional 872,500 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 846,965 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,729,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.