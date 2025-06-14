Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Major Shareholder Sells $36,106,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2025

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ajay Mangal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 17th, Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $301.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.