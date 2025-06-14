Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Major Shareholder Sells $36,106,800.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ajay Mangal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $301.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.