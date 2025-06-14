Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $745.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $727.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $703.28 and a 200-day moving average of $644.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $732.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

