HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $43.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -259.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

