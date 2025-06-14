Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider James de Crespigny Sells 814,779 Shares

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider James de Crespigny sold 814,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.84 ($4.44), for a total transaction of A$5,573,088.36 ($3,618,888.55).

Catalyst Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Catalyst Metals alerts:

About Catalyst Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company also produces gold and silver. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna, plutonic gold mine and Boort, and, Marymia projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.