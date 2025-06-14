Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider James de Crespigny Sells 814,779 Shares

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider James de Crespigny sold 814,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.84 ($4.44), for a total transaction of A$5,573,088.36 ($3,618,888.55).
Catalyst Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12.
About Catalyst Metals
