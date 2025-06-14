Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 6,787 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $119,761.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,943.78. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $395,036.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,162.40. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,104 shares of company stock valued at $38,592,423 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of PINS opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

