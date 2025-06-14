Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

BCYC opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

