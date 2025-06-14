Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 314 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 662527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.59).

Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.72.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

In related news, insider Milyae Park bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £8,303 ($11,265.94). 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

