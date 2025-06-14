Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 314 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 662527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.59).
Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 1.6%
The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.72.
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Milyae Park bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £8,303 ($11,265.94). 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fidelity European Trust
Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.
The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.
