Edison International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 15,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 326% compared to the average volume of 3,659 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

