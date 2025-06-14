M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 255.70 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 254.60 ($3.45), with a volume of 10352901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.90 ($3.45).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 225 ($3.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The stock has a market cap of £6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.03.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a yield of 4.25%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.20%.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,422 ($1,929.44). 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

