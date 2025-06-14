Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 773,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 636% compared to the typical volume of 104,996 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

EWZ stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

