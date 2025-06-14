ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.68 and last traded at $132.38, with a volume of 238414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.35.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

