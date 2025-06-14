SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 638,242 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 388,985 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

