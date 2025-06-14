JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($15.03) and last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.84), with a volume of 70052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.65).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,024 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.47. The company has a market cap of £726.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.57.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

