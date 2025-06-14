UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Truist Financial began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 54.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,342,000 after buying an additional 2,570,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 78.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,029,000 after buying an additional 1,185,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UMB Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,407,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,359,000 after buying an additional 385,830 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,054,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,660,000 after buying an additional 146,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,912,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,302,000 after buying an additional 174,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.