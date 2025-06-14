Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $16,491,744.58 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samsara Trading Down 3.8%

Samsara stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 459,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 83,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 10,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

