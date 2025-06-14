Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dana traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 1674180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Get Dana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Dana Trading Down 1.1%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.