Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2025

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dana traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 1674180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

