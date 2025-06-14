Critical Comparison: MariMed (MRMD) and The Competition

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MariMed to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% MariMed Competitors -38.94% -24.68% -6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 MariMed Competitors 291 567 1085 86 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 83.10%. Given MariMed’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million -$16.03 million -2.42 MariMed Competitors $310.11 million -$49.81 million -5.22

MariMed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

