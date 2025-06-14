Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,300 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 665,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 986,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMH opened at $36.32 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.