Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Maxim Group

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 279.55% from the company’s current price.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVLT opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Datavault AI has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 2,345.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,953.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datavault AI will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

About Datavault AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datavault AI stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI Inc. ( NASDAQ:DVLT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Datavault AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

