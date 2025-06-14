Short Interest in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Grows By 425.0%

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Equus Total Return Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE EQS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equus Total Return has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 621.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

