Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,300 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in TKO Group by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,580,293 shares of company stock valued at $250,199,446 in the last three months. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:TKO opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -387.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.76 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

