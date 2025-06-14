UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of UNFI opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Amundi increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

