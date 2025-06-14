a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

AKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.17. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.