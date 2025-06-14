Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.3%

BUR opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

About Burford Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $5,878,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

