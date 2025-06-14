Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Burford Capital Trading Down 2.3%
BUR opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $15.73.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burford Capital
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.