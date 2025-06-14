Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.
View Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Price Performance
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.