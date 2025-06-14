Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

About Definity Financial

TSE DFY opened at C$77.81 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$42.11 and a 12 month high of C$79.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.